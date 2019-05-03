Advertising
Centre visitors do bit for nature
Visitors to a south Shropshire visitor's centre will have the choice of two events this weekend to do their bit for nature.
Staff at the South Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre at Craven Arms are urging people to Become a Habitat Helper.
Between 10am-1pm on Sunday people of all ages can join the habitat helpers to give the meadows a little TLC. All ages and abilities welcome, tools and refreshments provided.
Also on Sunday, there will be a Bluebell Walk with Keith Pybus from 10.30am-12.30pm.
Expert walk leader Keith has appeared on TV promoting some of the best walks in Shropshire. He will lead walkers from Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre on a memorable experience to one of the best places in Shropshire to see bluebells, sharing his knowledge and anecdotes of the area.
Entrance costs £5 per person, which includes a 10 per cent discount voucher to be used in the Discovery Centre café after . Booking is advised.
For more information call 01588 676060 or go to shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk
