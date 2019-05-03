Centre visitors do bit for nature

Staff at the South Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre at Craven Arms are urging people to Become a Habitat Helper.

Between 10am-1pm on Sunday people of all ages can join the habitat helpers to give the meadows a little TLC. All ages and abilities welcome, tools and refreshments provided.

Also on Sunday, there will be a Bluebell Walk with Keith Pybus from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Expert walk leader Keith has appeared on TV promoting some of the best walks in Shropshire. He will lead walkers from Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre on a memorable experience to one of the best places in Shropshire to see bluebells, sharing his knowledge and anecdotes of the area.

Entrance costs £5 per person, which includes a 10 per cent discount voucher to be used in the Discovery Centre café after . Booking is advised.

For more information call 01588 676060 or go to shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk