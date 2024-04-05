Abstract by Gillian Ayres and Banksy prints for auction in Shrewsbury

The timed auction is being organised by leading regional auctioneers Halls Fine Art, based in Shrewsbury, from today (April 5) until April 23.

Highlights include an mixed media abstract composition with circular forms by Ayres, which is valued at £2,000-£4,000 and a watercolour of workers on the River Seine by Signac at £1,500-£2,500.

Abstract in Yellow, Grey and Black by Bernard Farmer valued at £300-£500.

The ever-popular and enigmatic Banksy is represented by two prints from ‘Dismaland’– his pop-up exhibition is the seaside resort of Weston-super-mare in 2015.

A stencil print of Banksy’s ‘Diver Lovers’ is valued at £800-£1,200 while a stamped dollar bill is expected to fetch between £200 and £300.

Prints by John Piper have estimates ranging from £80 to £700. Other works include ‘Abstract in Yellow, Grey and Black’ by Bernard Farmer (1919-2002) at £300-£500, ‘A Show for Normal People’ poster after Sir Grayson Perry CBE at £100-£200, a lithograph titled ‘Piano, 1958’ by Ceri Richards CBE (1903-1971) at £200-£300 and ‘Natural Forms’, a lithograph by Graham Sutherland (1903-1980) at £400-£600.

“We have something in the auction for everyone – sculpture, prints, oils, watercolours, mixed media – and for every budget,” said Abigail Molenaar, Halls Fine Art’s paintings and prints specialist.

“Affordable works start at around £80 and investment pieces have estimates of a few thousand pounds.”

“Whether you are an experienced buyer looking for a special piece to finish off your collection, or a budding art enthusiast looking to get started on your own collection, the auction has something of interest for you.”

‘Piano, 1958’, a lithograph by Ceri Richards CBE valued at £200-£300.

Halls Fine Art has sold many modern and contemporary paintings and sculptures over the past two years, including a bronze sculpture from Frederick McWilliam’s ‘Women of Belfast’ series which fetched £37,000.

Other notable prices achieved by the auction house include £8,500 for John Bratby’s oil on canvas ‘Sunflowers’, £7,600 for Matthew Smith’s oil painting ‘Seated Girl’, £4,500 for Donald McIntyre’s oil on board, ‘Rocky Coast’ and £3,200 for Mary Adshead’s oil on board, ‘Family at the Beach’.

Timed auctions take place without an auctioneer. Prospective buyers bid online during the defined time period by entering a highest amount they are willing to pay for a lot. For details, visit finearttimed.hallsgb.com/auctions