Shrewsbury Flower Show to go on after bomb 'hoax' sees thousands evacuated

An evacuation of Shrewsbury Flower Show was ordered at around 6.40pm on Friday

West Mercia Police have said that they believe the anonymous call that sparked the evacuation of Shrewsbury's Quarry in the middle of the flower show was a hoax.

Friday's crowds at Shrewsbury Flower Show were evacuated at around 6.40pm on Friday after an anonymous phone call to police reported 'suspicious packages' at the venue.

Despite organisers' hoping that a sweep of the Quarry by the authorities could be complete in time for the much-awaited return of the fireworks display, the event was soon called off.

Now, organisers have said that Saturday's celebration will go ahead from 10am, albeit with some differences.

An update to the show's social media page just before 8am on Saturday said: "Thank you to everyone yesterday for your patience and understanding.

"Today is a new day we are open to the public and members from 10am. The programme of events is obviously subject to some potential changes."

Amanda Jones of the organising team behind the flower show said they weren't able to say at the moment what changes the show might see.

"There was a show jumping competition that was due to start at 9.30am which has obviously been cancelled. We don't know whether the horses and riders will come in at all," she added.

"We hope our traders will all come back in and that will continue, we still have entertainment lined up and we've heard there will be a few extra fireworks tonight.

"But I can't say at this stage what the changes will be."

Reports on social media suggest traders and performers were left waiting outside the Quarry overnight, with their vehicles, belongings and stalls left abandoned within the venue while the police and MOD secured the scene.

Samantha Seth, from Manchester, had travelled down to the event with her band. She said: "I was personally left outside with my bandmates the whole night, we were freezing with no jackets, running out of phone battery and no one contacted us to see if we had shelter.

"One of our group members is 73 years old and didn’t have any way to get warm. We were also made aware that there were lots of children left in this situation too."