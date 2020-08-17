Three Shropshire photographers in competition final

Overnight, measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak saw people's lives transformed. And to mark these unprecedented times, Cartridge Save held a competition to find the nation’s most iconic lockdown snap.

From graduations held in lockdown, to honouring key workers, 25 images have made it onto the shortlist, before a public vote helps decide the overall winner.

Hundreds of entries across the UK were submitted over the last few months, with a panel of experts whittling down the final 25.

The shortlist includes Carol Ann Langford, 55 from Albrighton, who captured a photograph of friends meeting through social distancing. She said: “As a social photographer I was unable to work during lockdown. I desperately wanted to continue taking photographs to record this terrible time.

I started a doorstep photo documentary that has enabled me to not just meet and talk to the residents of Albrighton myself but to share the images. It has encouraged communication and, I hope, helped to alleviate the loneliness and isolation that lockdown could cause.”

Andrew Finch, 54, from Shrewsbury entered a photograph of a lockdown 18th birthday party for his son Harry. He said: “We were unable to give Harry the 18th birthday party we wanted too, but a visit from his grandmother made up for that disappointment. Family is what is important during these times.”

Andrew Finch's entry

Also on the shortlist is Michael Richardson, 62, who captured a stunning image of a social distance walk in nature.. He said: “While on a walk on a country lane we stopped to watch the local farmer and when we turned round we had to step aside to allow the three socially distancing walkers to pass us. I was struck by the fact that on the deserted country lane they were able to spread out and maintain a two metre distance.”

The competition has seen entries from three categories: under 18s, 18-50, and over 50s.

A public vote will account for 25 per cent of the final judging, and then a panel of experts will choose a winner from each category, and finally decide an overall winner who will take home a cash prize.

Michael richardson's entry

Judging the competition is national freelance newspaper and magazine journalist, Deborah Linton. She said: “What I love about this competition is that each image has an individual story to tell. It’s been great seeing what friends and families across the UK have been doing during lockdown and how they have pulled through together.”

Also judging the competition is national press photographer Mark Waugh. Mark said: “We’ve had some fantastic entries to the competition and I'm really impressed with the images we’ve received from all over the UK. From the good to the bad, lockdown has tested us all over the last few months, and these images really showcase that.”

Managing director of Cartridge Save, Ian Cowley, added: “We wanted to create this competition to capture history happening through the eyes of regular people up and down the country. It’s important to remember these moments so that future generations can look back and see how we survived lockdown.”

Public voting is now underway for the competition and will close on 24th August. Visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words/ to vote.