'Collect £200 and go' as Shrewsbury to get its own Monopoly game

The town won a UK ‘beauty contest’ - seeing off more than 20 other places across the nation to land its very own official version of Monopoly.

The medieval market town, which boasts more listed buildings than almost anywhere in the UK, beat 24 towns and cities rivals nationally - including Telford, Ludlow, Hereford and Chester.

It will be the first time any place in Shropshire has ‘Passed Go’.

The Charles Darwin statue outside the library

“We want to shout this one from the rooftops,” says Jake Houghton, from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK.

“Shrewsbury’s extremely high current cachet and visitor magnet status has made it absolutely irresistible for us to produce this board.

“Shrewsbury is a leading UK tourist venue – generations after it was the centre of the Midlands in medieval times. It’s enjoying the most wonderful renaissance. Its hundreds of listed buildings makes it a perfect fit for Monopoly – as everyone knows, which is based on houses and hotels on iconic properties. We are absolutely sure we will be wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this game together.”

Now it is up to the public as to what appears on the board.

The Dana

They can vote for town landmarks like Shrewsbury Abbey, Shrewsbury Castle, Quarry Park, The Charles Darwin Statue and the Old Market Hall to feature in the game, which will be themed in sets.

Property sets are expected to span the worlds of heritage, tourism, shopping, festivals, entertainment, education, business, charity, travel and lots more.

And the board could feature two jails on different Monopoly spaces: The traditional Monopoly jail and the Dana Gaol.

The Dingle

Councillor Peter Nutting, Shropshire Council’s leader, says: “We’re so pleased that Shrewsbury will now have its very own iconic board. As well as being the birthplace of the father of evolution, Charles Darwin, the town is blessed with an abundance of great landmarks such as the Castle, Market Hall and Quarry Park – the game makers will be spoilt for choice.

“Shrewsbury is a town which is steeped in history, well-loved by locals and well-known to visitors - and we have ambitious plans for its future.”

Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader, added: “With iconic places like the Flaxmill, the Quarry, the Castle, the Railway Station and Lord Hill Column, it is hardly surprising that Shrewsbury has been chosen as the next Monopoly location.

The Old Market Hall

“This is extremely exciting for the town and its promotion as a place to live work and visit and it has sorted out what my family will be receiving for Christmas.”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This is excellent news for Shrewsbury. We would urge everyone to vote for their favourite landmark, hotel, coffee shop, attraction or even gaol!

“We know we have beaten off stiff competition from many other towns and from cities regionally and nationally and we’re looking forward to attracting more visitors to the town following the Shrewsbury Monopoly launch this October.

“I’m sure it will be on many Christmas wish lists this year.”