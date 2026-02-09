Robbie Williams in Wolverhampton: Meet the superfans who have been queuing from the early hours to see the global superstar at The Halls

Robbie Williams superfans are braving the cold to ensure they get as close to the stage as possible for the singer’s show at The Halls in Wolverhampton.

Organisers put out a message last night urging people not to camp out overnight.

There were dozens lined up early this morning, queuing outside the venue to ensure they got the best possible view of the stage.

Pictured left to right, Annie Flanagan and Sharon Flavell, two superfans from Shiftnal

We met Annie and Sharon, who travelled from Shifnal this morning to queue for Robbie and told us they are “super excited super fans”.

They said: "We've come from Shiftnal to come see Robbie, and we couldn't be more excited.

"We are honestly his biggest fans; we can't wait."

Dozens of people were wrapped in blankets and warm clothing waiting for the show to begin

Dozens more were wrapped in blankets and warm clothing as excitement builds for the show, which is part of Robbie’s Long 90s tour and features his hits such as Angels and Let Me Entertain You.

The singer who rose to fame with Take That has won a legion of devoted fans over the years, with one travelling more than 1,000 miles especially for the West Midlands show.

Liga Bri has flown from her home in Latvia especially for the Wolverhampton gig.

On Friday, she saw Williams in Liverpool as part of his Long 90's tour, and tonight, she will be seeing the star performing at The Halls - her 22nd time singing along as he belts out the hits.

She was even called on stage once during a concert in Lithuania, as part of a tour where Williams picked a different woman at every show to call up and dedicate She's the One to, in front of the whole audience.

Pictures is Emma Phillips and Sarah Kelly, travelled from South Yorkshire to come see Robbie in Wolverhampton PB014-2026

Emma Phillips and Sarah Kelly, lifelong Robbie fans, both travelled from South Yorkshire at the crack of dawn this morning to become among the first in the line to enter The Halls.

They said: "We are huge Robbie Williams fans. I think we both started out at around 4am this morning. It's always worth it, though. It's definitely not the first time we have done it.

"Wolverhampton is nice, we can't wait to see inside The Halls, but it's definitely not what we will be looking at."

Paula Bellwood and Barbara Cooke looked more than ready for the show

Paula Bellwood and Barbara Cook also said they couldn't wait for tonight's gig, and had been waiting in line for a number of hours.

They said: "It's going to be great! We can't wait."

Loyal Robbie fans were more than eager to get in on the picture this morning

Are you going to the concert? Or have you ever been to see Robbie Williams live? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below: