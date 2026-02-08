Casting call for Peaky Blinders TV programme in Birmingham and the West Midlands with just one requirement - here’s how to apply

Here’s your chance to join the Peaky Blinders.

A TV and film casting agency has put out an ad for supporting artists in Birmingham and the West Midlands to join a new series of the iconic gangster drama.

And there’s just one requirement - you must have 1950s suitable hair.

So that means - no modern cuts or styles.

Popular looks for British men in the 1950s were short back and sides, crew cuts and, later on in the decade, quiffed rock 'n' roll styles such as the pompadour.

For women, 50s vintage styles were shorter, looser and required less work than previous decades of waves, pin curls and Victory rolls. They were short, medium and long styles designed to look the same each day.

Previous Peaky Blinders productions have regularly used local people, helping create an authentic Midlands atmosphere on screen.

It’s a chance to be part of one of the world’s best known TV shows, which originated in Birmingham with many scenes shot at renowned West Midlands locations, including the Black Country Living Museum.

The first series of Peaky Blinders, which came out in 2013, charted the exploits of a Birmingham-based gang run by the Shelby family after the First World War.

The male characters had distinctive haircuts which were long on top and shaved on the sides and back. But the new era will shift focus to a younger generation in 1953 with stories set against the backdrop of Birmingham's reconstruction after the Second World War.

The ad for TV extras comes as the date for the Peaky Blinders film release nears.

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix/PA)

The Immortal Man, set in the 1940s and starring Cillian Murphy, is due for release at selected cinemas from March 6 and streaming on Netflix from March 20.

A World Premier of the film is due to take place in Birmingham. But a location and date have not yet been released.

The official description of the film states: "Amidst the chaos of World War Two, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet."

Knight added: "The Shelbys are coming home and you are invited to join us. By order of the Peaky Blinders."

To apply for the casting call to be part of the TV Peaky Blinders series email applications@celex.co.uk