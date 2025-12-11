'What do you expect from me?' - Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly hits back at body-shaming trolls after being bombarded with hate about her appearance since her father died

The 41-year-old, the daughter of the Birmingham-born 'Prince of Darkness' and wife Sharon Osbourne, claims to have been bombarded with cruel comments about her weight since her father died on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after performing his final show at Villa Park.

Taking to her Instagram story, she branded the online trolls as 'sick' for comparing how thin she is now in comparison to her 18-year-old self, reminding them that 'people's faces change.'

“I’ve recieved some disgusting, horrible, mean and brutal comments," she said.

“I am just like, ‘what do you expect from me, what do you expect me to look like right now?’

Kelly Osbourne hits back at trolls on her Instagram story

“The fact I’m getting out of my bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough and I should be commended for that.

“To everyone who is leaving these sick comments, you need to take a strong hard look at yourself as most of the things you are saying about me is how you feel about yourself.”

Responding to people who claim she looks 'ill', she replied: "Well I am ill right now. My life has completely flipped upside down.

“I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is fine when it’s not."

Kelly Osbourne

She continued: “You compare photos of me now at 41 years old to a picture of me when I was 18. People’s faces change when you grow older!”

She went on to say that it was 'disappointing' to see that many of the comments came from other women who 'have weight struggles of their own', are mothers or work in caring professions.

She added: "It is absolutely devastating that women can't support other women - they'd rather tear them down, when their dad just died. It's disgusting and I've had enough of it."

File photo dated 10/10/05 of Sharon (left), Kelly (centre) and Ozzy Osbourne (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes after her mother Sharon Osbourne defended her daughter after a since-deleted Instagram clip of Kelly responding to bullies telling her to 'get off Ozempic' on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In that clip, Kelly said: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.'

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 2013 An Evening With Women event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.

"And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f*** off."

To which, her 73-year-old mother replied: "She's right. She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."