Denise Welch ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ playing juror in Emmerdale storyline

Denise Welch has said she “thoroughly enjoyed” playing a juror in soap opera Emmerdale, describing her appearance as “an honour”.

The 66-year-old, who made her name as Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, will play head juror Heidi as Tom King appears in court over the domestic abuse of his wife Belle Dingle in Wednesday’s episode of the ITV show.

Speaking of her appearance on the show, Welch said: “I thoroughly enjoyed shooting this important episode of Emmerdale. Like many I’ve been gripped by the Belle and Tom storyline so to play a head juror in the story’s culmination was an honour.

Jurors in the court case during Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV/PA)

“Parts of the script were taken from real life cases and the charity Refuge were involved in the research. My character Heidi was more emotionally involved so I felt that maybe she had experienced some form of domestic abuse herself.

“At Loose Women, wearing my other hat, we launched our Facing It Together campaign this year which has been hugely successful in shining a light on all sorts of abuse including of course coercive control so the subject matter is one I’m passionate about.

“To share the jury scenes with Charlie Dale and Jack Ellis and also to see lots of my Emmerdale mates made it a job to remember.”

The hour-long special episode will air at 7.30pm.

Welch is married to fellow actor Tim Healy and is the mother of The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy.

She has appeared on Loose Women on and off since 2000 and appeared in more than 450 episodes of Coronation Street between 1997 and 2000.

She has also appeared in BBC drama Waterloo Road, sitcom Benidorm and Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks as Trish Minniver.

Welch also played Alison Slater in one episode of EastEnders.