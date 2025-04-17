Daley Thompson tells Big Brother housemates of run-in with young David Beckham

Daley Thompson has told his fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates about the time he told a young David Beckham to “f*** off”.

The group were playing the game never have I ever, which challenges players to dare each other to reveal their secrets, and former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell asked the ITV reality show’s housemates if they had ever been rude to a fan.

Former Olympian Thompson put his hand up and explained that he had done so during a training session in London.

The 66-year-old athlete said: “Back in the day when I was training, I was training at Crystal Palace, and I was pole vaulting.

“I’m in the middle of my session, got my head on, got my game head on, and this kid comes up to me and says, ‘can I have your autograph?’.

“I said, ‘no not now, I’m really busy, please let me’. He said, ‘my school’s only here for an hour, I want your autograph’. I say, ‘sorry son, you can’t’ and the kid walks off.

Angellica Bell started the game of never have I ever (Ian West/PA)

“A few years later, I meet him and he says to me, ‘you told me to f*** off’. I said ‘yeah, not sure I did’. It was David Beckham.”

The housemates could be seen in shock, with Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd describing the story as “brilliant” and singer Chesney Hawkes adding: “That’s a good one.”

Thompson went on to say he could not remember whether he actually swore at former England football captain Beckham, who will turn 50 next month.

Elsewhere in the house, tensions began to rise between EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and The Only Way Is Essex’s Ella Rae Wise, when RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard asked the group if they had ever “hooked up with a really famous person”.

Wise replied that she had a “naughty one cause he’s got a wife” messaging her on social media. Palmer told her “don’t share things about people with wives”, before telling Hawkes: “I hate that kind of thing. It brings it low. Like we’re not scum of the earth.”

Having overheard Palmer, Wise added: “Why is everyone so serious today?

“Pats made me feel really bad about saying that. But I didn’t reply to the DM. I didn’t reply to the DM.”

To which Palmer replies: “I think it’s sometimes good to flag up ‘cause everyone gets carried away. But you do have to be protective of yourself ‘cause you might regret it in the morning. You know how things can go and it’s not nice.”

Wise told her the message had been received before the unnamed celebrity had been married.

The housemates then began to nominate their fellow contestants for eviction, with Shepherd nominating Wise, and former Dance Moms star and singer JoJo Siwa nominating Beard – saying she did so with “so much love”.

Siwa said: “With both being part of the LGBTQ family, I think now as we’ve found our feet in the house, I feel like we’ve kind of distanced.

“I’ve really tried to make an effort to talk about things with him and a lot of the time those efforts do get ignored.

“I mean I feel like I should feel that with Daley, you know what I mean, I don’t feel like I should feel that with Danny.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, when the housemates who are up for eviction will be revealed.