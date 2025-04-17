Lord Sugar crowns winner of The Apprentice 2025

Lord Sugar has chosen Dean Franklin as the winner of The Apprentice 2025, saying that he has been “quite good”.

He will now go into business with Franklin and invest £250,000 in his air conditioning business, after Anisa Khan, owner of an Indian-Italian fusion pizza company, was beaten in Thursday’s final of the BBC business show.

Franklin said: “I can’t believe I’ve just won The Apprentice. This is going to mean the world to me and my family. My kids are going to be over the moon.”

Dean Franklin with Lord Sugar in the boardroom (Yui Mok/PA)

In the final, Lord Sugar, 78, met Khan and Franklin at The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, in central London, where he gave them the final challenge of launching businesses.

Lord Sugar told them they would need to create a new brand for their companies, and produce an advertising campaign, which would then be pitched to him and a group of industry figures.

He then brought back some of the show’s previous contestants and allowed the finalists to choose who they wanted on their team, by taking turns.

Lord Sugar told Khan that pizza was a “crowded market” and food businesses “go bust every day”, so she would need to prove that her business could “stand out in the face of tough competition”.

Franklin was told that air conditioning made him an “honest living” but he needed to show a “scalable proposition”.

The two finalists with Lord Sugar (Yui Mok/PA)

Franklin’s advertisement featured fired candidates Mia Collins and Nadia Suliaman in a comedy skit, in which Collins freezes in her bed before being told about Franklin’s air conditioning services by Suliaman.

Lord Sugar’s adviser, Baroness Brady, said the advert made “no sense at all”, and that it focused on the “secondary use” of an air conditioning unit.

Franklin called the team and told them it needed to focus more on customers who are too hot.

The clip was then changed to show Collins flustered and hot, before being visited by Suliaman.

Khan’s advert was shot at a football ground. Fired candidate Amber-Rose Badrudin directed her former candidate actors to pretend to be fans of India and Italy enjoying the finalist’s pizza, fusing pizza with Indian cuisine, at a match.

Later the contestants pitched their businesses. Khan told the group to try her pizza and Lord Sugar, after taking a bite, was asked if he thought it was nice.

He replied: “Oh blimey, yes, this is very good.”

She then told the audience her Zaal Pizza business “fixes a problem”, and it allowed people to have both a curry and a pizza if they could not decide which takeaway they wanted.

Anisa Khan, owner of an Indian-Italian fusion pizza company, with Lord Sugar in the boardroom (Yui Mok/PA)

After the pitch Lord Sugar said he was concerned about how Khan would attract people to her dark kitchen business model, in which food is delivered from a kitchen with no shop front.

Thom Elliot, of fast food chain Pizza Pilgrims, who watched the pitch, told Lord Sugar that dark kitchens were a “hard place to build a brand”, but Khan’s “really unique” offering was a “massive, massive plus in a crowded market”.

Franklin entered his pitch to Daddy Cool by Boney M, prompting a slight grin from Lord Sugar, he then told the audience: “I am Daddy Cool.”

He said he wanted home-owners to know how “quick and easy” it is for them to get an air conditioning unit installed by his Domesticool company, saying he understood customers wanted it “there and then”.

Lord Sugar exclaimed “oh god” as he watched Franklin’s advert, before Franklin presented the group with his virtual showroom, including a function that allowed customers to use virtual reality (VR) to see what a unit would look like on their wall.

Lord Sugar and Dean Franklin (Yui Mok/PA)

In a question and answer session during the pitch, Lord Sugar asked how much it would cost to have a unit put in his bedroom. Franklin replied: “For you Lord Sugar, it would be free.”

Lord Sugar replied: “Well then you won’t be hired by me if you’re giving things away.”

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar praised both finalists for a “spectacular evening”, adding that Franklin’s advert had “started to sound and look like a dodgy adult film”.

Asked about her thoughts on Khan by Lord Sugar, former contestant Chisola Chitambala said: “I have been with Anisa from the beginning, from day one we’ve worked together a lot.

“And honestly she has just stood out, every single week, she’s been incredible.”

Lord Sugar described the final as “chilli versus the chiller”, before telling the finalists he was looking for “big business”.

Before he announced Franklin as the winner, Lord Sugar said they were both “very, very incredible” and the decision was “tough”.

The two finalists, Anisa Khan and Dean Franklin (Yui Mok/PA)

Baroness Brady said: “I like Dean. I think the issue for him is he doesn’t know how to scale up. This is where he needs you. He’s lacking that bit of confidence on if the decisions he’s making are the right decisions. And I think you’ll give him that push that you need.

“I think the difference between the two candidates is this – Dean’s got a business. You’re investing in that business and helping him scale up. Anisa, yes she has a business. It’s tiny but you’re really investing in her.”

The two contestants made their final impassioned pitch to Lord Sugar before he made his final decision.

Lord Sugar said: “This is the way I see it.

“Dean, through the process you’ve been quite good. There have been a few rocky moments where you remained in it by the skin of your teeth, but do I have the confidence in the residential market?

“As opposed to food, where everyone’s got to eat, and a £10, £12 pizza is affordable to most people.

“That’s where I am at the moment.

“Giving it deep consideration, I’m going to say that Dean, you’re going to be my business partner.”