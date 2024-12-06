Mary Berry honoured for life’s work at Women In Film And Television Awards

Dame Mary Berry has been announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women In Film And Television Awards.

The former Great British Bake Off star was given the award at a ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Friday.

The event also saw Jessica Gunning win the Best Performance Award for her role as Martha in Netflix series Baby Reindeer, and Newsnight host Kirsty Wark win the Contribution To The Medium Award.

Dame Mary, 89, follows in the footsteps of Dame Judi Dench, Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Maggie Smith in winning the award.

The New Talent Award was given to Ambika Mod for her breakthrough performance in Netflix’s One Day while TV chef Andi Oliver won the Presenter Award, and Bafta-nominated director Juliet Riddell was given the Achievement Of The Year Award.

Daisy Allsop won the Producer Award for The Puppet Asylum, a 30-minute short written and directed by Otto Baxter, a filmmaker with Down’s Syndrome.

Comedian Katherine Ryan, who presented the awards ceremony, said: “Hosting the awards today has been an absolute joy. It’s truly special to celebrate so many talented and inspiring women excelling in diverse areas of film and TV.

“I want to extend my congratulations to all the deserving winners and express my gratitude to Women In Film And TV for inviting me back to host this incredible event.”

Talent behind the camera was also celebrated at the ceremony, with Victoria Mapplebeck (director, Motherboard), Holly Waddington (costume designer, Poor Things), and Faiza Tovey (production manager, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office) among those taking home a gong.

Women In Film And Television Awards chief executive Katie Bailiff added: “We’re here today to celebrate the unstoppable force that is women in film and television.

“Our vision is a thriving, creative, inclusive industry where women are supported, empowered and celebrated at every level.

“We’ve come a long way but there are still clearly doors that need to be opened and ceilings that need to be smashed as we continue to fight for equal representation both off and on screen.

“This has been one of the industry’s toughest ever years. With all the creativity, resilience and brilliance the women in our industry are defined by, we pull it off. Because we always do.”

The annual awards are organised by Women In Film & TV (UK), a membership organisation for women working in creative media in the UK.