Paul Mescal imitates Gladiator character in teaser for Saturday Night Live

Irish star Paul Mescal struggled to shake off his Gladiator persona in a humorous teaser for Saturday Night Live (SNL), ahead of his hosting debut.

The actor impressed SNL stars Heidi Gardner and Devon Walker with his professional attitude being early to a table read for the show, before dramatically transitioning into a Gladiator-style role.

Walker tells Gardner she is holding his script, which she immediately disputes, before ominous music plays and Mescal says: “And so it shall be, a fight to the death.”

The 28-year-old pulls out a pair of swords, proclaiming: “For glory and for truth.”

The clip also saw SNL star Mikey Day appear at the table read, telling Mescal that despite him wanting to play Donald Trump Jr on the show, it was his thing.

Mescal dismissed the issue prompting Day to describe the actor as a “nice guy”, before he is struck in the chest with an arrow.

The camera pans to Mescal standing with a bow and arrow, declaring alongside dramatic music: “A man must fight for what is rightfully his. I will have vengeance or I will have death.”

The Gladiator II actor smiles, adding: “It’s going to be real fun this week, guys. I’ll see you at the read-through.”

The upcoming SNL episode marks Mescal’s first appearance on the show. He will host alongside musical guest Shaboozey.