The Capture starring Holliday Grainger to return for third series

BBC surveillance thriller The Capture, starring Holliday Grainger, is to return for a third series.

The next instalment of the hit BBC One programme will put Grainger’s character, Rachel Carey, “at the heart of the conspiracy”, according to series creator Ben Chanan.

Rachel has become the acting head of the Counter Terrorism Command (SO15), amid an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction – the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme which she exposed in series two.

Holliday Grainger attending the world premiere of Mickey 17 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She is determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology when a well co-ordinated act of terror that affects the British establishment leaves behind just one witness.

Grainger, 37, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series three.

“Ben Chanan’s scripts are as electrifying as ever and I’m excited to be stepping back into ‘Commander’ Rachel Carey’s world. (Spoiler alert!)”

Game Of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie, Kaos actor Killian Scott, Black Doves star Andrew Buchan, Gangs Of London actress Amanda Drew, and Highlander’s Hugh Quarshie all join the cast for season three.

Returning cast members include Indira Varma as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, and Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks.

Chanan said: “Previous seasons have seen Holliday’s Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart. Most of all, I am excited that Series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy.”

Joe Dempsie joins the cast (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “The Capture’s irresistible blend of timely, state-of-the-nation commentary with edge-of-your-seat thrills has made it a big hit with millions of viewers, and we’re so pleased to announce its return to the BBC.

“Ben’s scripts for series three will dazzle and terrify you in equal measure.”

The first series followed a former British soldier trying to clear his name of a crime he claimed he did not commit.

While investigating the case, DI Carey uncovered a wider complex conspiracy.

In series two Grainger’s character broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme Correction.

The Capture is produced by Heyday Television for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Filming is taking place in the south east of England.