Bruce Springsteen to release seven albums of unreleased songs

Bruce Springsteen is to release seven albums of unreleased songs recorded across a 35-year period.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums includes 83 tracks recorded between the years 1983 to 2018.

In a video, the 75-year-old explains: “I often read about myself in the 90s as having some lost period or something. Really, I was working the whole time.

“During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was I finished everything I had in my vault.

“So this is Tracks II: The Lost Albums. (They) are records that were full records. Some even to the point of being mixed and not released.

“For one reason or another, something I felt was missing from some of them, or they just didn’t feel complete at the time.”

He adds: “Over a period of time, I built up a small collection of full albums that, for one reason or another, never got put out.”

On Thursday, he released the song Rain In The River — which comes from the lost album Perfect World.

The six other albums are titled LA Garage Sessions ’83, Streets Of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North Of Nashville, Inyo and Twilight Hours.

They will come in limited-edition nine LP, seven CD and digital formats with a 100-page cloth-bound, hardcover book featuring archival photos and a personal introduction to the project from Springsteen.

A companion set titled Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums will feature 20 highlights from across the collection – available on two LPs or one CD.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park (James Manning/PA)

Springsteen, also known as The Boss, has been making music for decades and formed his backing group the E Street Band in 1972.

He has won 20 Grammys across his career, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

Last year saw the release of documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, which included footage of rehearsals, backstage moments and personal reflections from the Born In The USA singer.

The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White is set to play the veteran music star in an upcoming biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be released via Sony Music on June 27.