Jane Moore ‘really struggled’ with ‘physically demanding job’ on I’m A Celebrity

Jane Moore has revealed that she and Tulisa Contostavlos “really struggled” with tackling what she described as “the most physically demanding job” on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The journalist and TV personality, 62, who was the first campmate to be booted out of the ITV1 show, made headlines after branding her appointment to cleaning duties as “ageist and sexist”.

After former boxing champion Barry McGuigan and McFly’s Danny Jones were appointed as the new leaders of the camp, following a public vote, they reassigned the chores amongst the campmates.

Speaking about this to ITV’s Loose Women on Monday, Moore said: “The first eight or nine days, I was collecting the logs. And when you collect the logs, it’s not just collecting logs.

“You have to go down 100 steps, right down to the bottom of the creek.

“Collect the logs, bring them all the way back up the 100 steps, keep the fire going.

“I was emptying the dunny, I was taking out the rubbish, and I was doing – you always have a camp work mate – but my camp work mate was Dean.

“Dean, poor love, was persistently on trials, so he was always out of the camp. So I was doing it all on my own.

“So in the first week, I’m quite physically strong, and I was doing it on my energy reserves.

“But by the end of week one I was completely exhausted, physically and mentally exhausted.

The I’m A Celebrity stars in their jungle gear (ITV/Yoshitaka Kono)

“So when there was a change of leaders, I said to Danny, when they went off to do new jobs, I said, ‘Could you not give me the washing up or the cleaning?’, as I called it, because that’s actually the most physically demanding job in camp.

“Because, again, you have to go up and down those 100 steps, but it’s three, if not four times a day with two massive pails full of all the dishes, the cutlery, the cast iron pot, the cast iron frying pan.

“And they didn’t hear me say that, so they gave me the washing up, along with Tulisa, who, bless her, has a bad back. So the pair of us really struggled with it.”

Moore also revealed she had asked her daughters if they had “disowned” her when she came out of the camp.

“I basically just said, ‘Am I still your mother? Or have you disowned me?’. And they said, ‘No, you did brilliantly’. And that was all I needed to hear.”

She also described Coleen Rooney, who was at the heart of the Wagatha Christie trial, as a “brilliant” person who is “coming into her own” after confiding to Moore that she “was a bit overwhelmed, at first, by all the big personalities”.

Also on Monday, radio presenter Dean McCullough who was the second contestant to be eliminated, told Good Morning Britain (GMB) that he felt like a “winner” despite being voted out.

He also said he wore a necklace of Saint Christopher, who is the patron saint of travellers, while on the show which reminded him of his mother.

“I did this for her, just to make her proud. And she’s so proud”, he said.