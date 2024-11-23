Doctor Who costumes and 50th Anniversary Tardis go on sale for Children In Need

Doctor Who costumes worn by recent Time Lords and a 50th Anniversary Tardis are among the memorabilia which will go to auction to raise funds for BBC Children In Need.

Weeping Angel statues and a traitor Dalek will also be part of the around 150 items from the sci-fi TV show which will go on sale in February.

The announcement comes on Doctor Who day after a Tardis and a costume worn by Kylie Minogue in the show’s 2007 Christmas special raised more than £23,000 for the children’s charity.

The tuxedo worn by 10th Doctor David Tennant (BBC/Propstore/PA)

The space and time machine used by the 13th Time Lord, Jodie Whittaker, in the 2022 New Year’s Day special, Eve Of The Daleks, sold for £11,000 at an auction on Saturday.

Australian pop singer Minogue’s outfit from the festival special, titled Voyage Of The Damned, went under the hammer for £12,000.

The upcoming February sale, which sees BBC Studios collaborate with memorabilia specialist Propstore, is expected to be the biggest Doctor Who props and costume auction to date including outfits worn by doctors played by Matt Smith, David Tennant, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker.

Doctor Who brand director at BBC Studios, Vanessa Hamilton, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Propstore for this incredible auction.

“Doctor Who holds so much history and memories for fans around the world, we look forward to giving fans of the iconic series an opportunity to own a piece of TV history and support BBC Children In Need in the process.”

The outfit worn by 13th Doctor Jodie Whitaker (BBC Studios/Propstore/PA)

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Propstore, added: “We’re delighted to partner once again with BBC Children In Need for another incredible Doctor Who auction, building on the tremendous success of our November live TV auction event.

“With over 150 unique items available at a variety of price points, there’s something for every Doctor Who fan out there, all while supporting this extraordinary cause.”

Doctor Who Day marks the broadcast of the first episode 61 years ago on November 23 1963.

The sci-fi show will return to screens on Christmas Day for the special Joy To The World starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor alongside Nicola Coughlan as Joy.

It will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and outside of the UK on Disney+.