Jude Law: Star Wars series reminded me of childhood ‘wonderment’ with 1977 film

Jude Law has said exploring the Star Wars world through the eyes of a child in the franchise’s new series reminded him of the “wonderment” he experienced when first watching the original 1977 film.

The forthcoming Disney+ coming-of-age series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, follows four children searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy.

On their adventure, the group cross paths with Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious character played by Law as well as strange aliens and dangerous places.

Jon Watts, Robert Timothy Smith, Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Christopher Ford and Kyriana Kratter at a photo call for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (PA)

Discussing the series at a photocall in central London, Law told the PA news agency: “That was one of the hooks that really engaged me.

“I kind of thought it was a stroke of genius to take the innocence, the wonderment that I certainly remember age six or seven when I saw the film for the first time in the late 70s, and having that be the perspective of the protagonists.

“And what’s clever is they’re real kids, so they kind of bicker, some have issues at home, some have issues in school. They’re not fully formed, they’re just forming.”

The 51-year-old described his character as “mysterious” and a “survivor”.

“He’s a survivor. He’s many things to many people, goes by different names. I don’t know that he knows who he is himself”, he added.

“He’s a bit like a kid himself in many ways, and yet he’s never had a childhood.

“So he also treats the kids like they’re just small adults, he doesn’t understand why they miss their mum or dad, or if they get hungry.”

Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kyriana Kratter star in the forthcoming series (Lucy North/PA)

Among the children who stars in the series are Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kyriana Kratter.

The series is the latest edition in the epic sci-fi Star Wars franchise, which began in 1977 with the eponymous film created by George Lucas.

The original trilogy, which was released between 1977 and 1983, was followed by a prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005 and a sequel film trilogy was later released between 2015 and 2019.

A host of Star Wars series have been released since then, with a string of live-action spin-offs being released on Disney+ in recent years.