Pixie Lott will be ‘very careful’ about son’s use of technology as he grows up

Singer Pixie Lott has said parents have to be “very careful” as she reflected on how she will keep her son safe as he grows up with “evolving” technology.

The All About Tonight singer, 34, who released her fourth studio album in September, welcomed son Albert with her husband Oliver Cheshire in October 2023.

During an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), the singer discussed the nostalgia associated with a song she wrote about Blockbuster Video – a retail chain that came before the launch of streaming services – and was asked how she will protect her son from new technology and social media.

“It has changed massively, hasn’t it?”, she said.

“I didn’t grow up with anything that the kids are growing up with these days.

“I just think it’s about monitoring it and you have to go with the times.

“We’re evolving so quickly in that tech world. But you just have to be very careful and monitor it, and kind of just be wary of the screen time and things.”

Reflecting on whether she would allow Albert to be on social media aged 10, she said: “I would rather not. I think, obviously, he’s only 18 months at the moment.

“So, in 10 years, I mean, we could be in a completely different world. By then, everything’s changing so quickly, so I just want to do the best that I can…”

It comes amid a national conversation about children’s online safety prompted by Netflix series Adolescence, which examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture.