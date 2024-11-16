Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are 100th Strictly duo to dance in Blackpool

Comedian Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell have become the 100th Strictly Come Dancing couple to perform in Blackpool, co-host Tess Daly revealed.

The BBC One show aired from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday as it celebrated its 20th year by opening with the professional dancers performing to Pet Shop Boys doing a medley of their songs including It’s A Sin, Suburbia and What Have I Done To Deserve This.

Most years, the show has returned to the Lancashire seaside town, apart from during the pandemic when it took a break, returning in 2022.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told black tie-wearing McCausland, he had the “best feet I’ve seen in a long time”, and “didn’t miss a beat”.

“If anyone can beat that tonight, I’d be amazed,” judge Anton Du Beke said.

Elsewhere, Olympian and Gladiators star Montell Douglas was praised for her energetic Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Australian singer Kylie Minogue that saw her lifted up by additional dancers, and spun around.

Judge Motsi Mabuse called Douglas “the biggest showgirl”, and said her performance with professional Johannes Radebe was “fantastic”.

Craig Revel Horwood called her torso “disengaged”, and claimed a turn with Radebe at one point looked “ugly”.

The judges gave the couple 35 points.