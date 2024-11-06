Strictly’s Amy Dowden says injury ‘nothing to do with previous health scares’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has said the injury that caused her to pull out of the competition was “nothing to do with any previous health scares”.

Dowden, 34, returned to competing in the BBC show for its 20th anniversary series after missing out last year while undergoing cancer treatment.

On Wednesday, Dowden told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “This injury could have happened to anybody.

“I want to stress, it’s nothing to do with any previous health scares.”

JB Gill and Amy Dowden (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The Welsh dancer, who was partnered with JLS singer JB Gill, also expressed a desire to return to this year’s series “in some capacity”.

“Hopefully I’ll be back dancing in some capacity, maybe in a group number, by the end of the series,” she said.

Dowden described her injury as “an insufficiency stress fracture” on her shin.

Gill is now partnered with Lauren Oakley, who stepped in to replace Dowden on last weekend’s show.

Dowden announced in 2023 that she was undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer including having a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

In February, she revealed that tests showed she had “no evidence of disease”.

The Caerphilly dancer has documented both her cancer journey and living with Crohn’s disease on a number of BBC shows.