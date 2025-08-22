Second test confirms Conor Maynard is not father of Charlotte Chilton’s child

A second paternity test has confirmed that singer Conor Maynard is not the father of The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton’s daughter, he and Chilton’s representatives have said.

Chilton publicly claimed last year that the R U Crazy singer is the father to her daughter Penelope, who was born in October 2024 – while in March this year, 32-year-old Maynard said in a social media post that he had taken a paternity test that confirmed “I am not Penelope’s father”.

On Friday, Maynard said of the latest paternity test in a post on Instagram: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl Penelope.

“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father.

“As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s and Charlotte’s DNA were all taken at a Ministry Of Justice accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte.

“The results are therefore conclusive.

“This has been a difficult time for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this.”

The Can’t Say No singer went on to say he hoped the results meant “we can all find a way to move on with our lives”.

A statement from Chilton’s representatives, Thinking Hat Media – which was reposted by the TV star on Instagram, said the test confirmed “Conor Maynard is not the biological father of her beautiful daughter Penelope”.

It continued: “Those of you who have followed Charlotte’s journey since her appearance on BBC’s The Traitors will know she has fought an extraordinary battle for truth and justice with heartfelt conviction.

“We are forever grateful to everyone who has shown unwavering love and support to Charlotte over the past 12 months.”

The statement said “special thanks” should go to Chilton’s “rockstar” legal advisers.

It added: “Charlotte will now take time to process, heal and reflect, and when she is ready, she will finally share her story in full.”

Maynard had previously confirmed the two had initially met at a party with her other Traitors contestants in an interview with ITV’s This Morning earlier this year.

Chilton previously told the It Can’t Just Be Me podcast in October 2024 that they met at Raffles hotel in London for a Traitors after-party organised by winner Harry Clark, whose girlfriend, Anna, is the sister of Maynard.

The TV star has said she had seven miscarriages and numerous failed rounds of fertility treatment before her daughter’s birth.