Barry Can’t Swim brings crowd to its feet on second weekend of All Points East

​Scottish producer Barry Can’t Swim has played his first major festival headline gig as he kicked off the second weekend of London’s All Points East festival.

Also known as Joshua Spence Mainnie, the DJ headlined the Friday night slot, bringing Victoria Park in east London to its feet with songs including Sunsleeper, How It Feels and Kimbara.

The Edinburgh-born DJ also played The Person You’d Like To Be, Dance Of The Crab and Woman, which was welcomed by a sea of dancers.

He said: “All Points East, what’s happening? This is crazy man, what a turnout. It means the world, seriously.”

Confidence Man (Alamy/PA)

The festival in Tower Hamlets drew a crowd of about 40,000 people.

As he wrapped up his set, a crowd of singers belted out a rendition of Happy Birthday as the DJ marked another year.

The producer released his debut album, When Will We Land, in 2023, which last year won him a Mercury Prize nomination and a place on the shortlist for the Scottish Album Of The Year award.

He recently released his second studio album, Loner, which reached the top 10 in the UK album charts.

Australian pop group Confidence Man took to the East Stage earlier on Friday, with their party anthems and viral choreography.

The group performed hit songs Holiday, I Can’t Lose You and Now You Do.

The group also brought out popstar Jade to perform their latest song Gossip.

The Brisbane group have captivated the internet and festival goers with their catchy pop songs and electric stage presence.

Friday also saw performances from English singer and DJ Shygirl, electronic duo Orbital and DJ Heartstring.

All Points East will continue on Saturday with performances by the likes of Raye, Jade and FKA Twigs, who is a replacement for US rapper Doechii after it was announced on Tuesday that she would not be performing at the festival.