Big Brother house evacuated after fire alarm activated

The Big Brother house was evacuated after a fire alarm went off.

The warning system was activated last night and saw ITV’s live stream of the house cut to bird song while the incident was resolved.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The housemates were evacuated from the Big Brother house for a brief period yesterday after a fire alarm was activated.”

The PA news agency understands there was no fire and that there was no cause for concern during the incident.

It comes after Monday night’s episode saw contestant Khaled accuse Ali of vilifying him, while Daze got emotional, after Khaled was forced to make a decision over the eviction nominations.

The episode was extended by 15 minutes and saw the housemates nominate their fellow contestants for the first time, with those who received the most nominations facing this week’s live eviction.

Khaled, who has been granted power as the head of house, was given the opportunity to secretly opt for a killer nomination, adding Martha to the list of contestants already up for eviction.

Last week Ryan was the first contestant to be booted off the show after he was put up for eviction alongside barber Dean, former royal butler Nathan and dental nurse Rosie.

The next episode of Big Brother will air at 9pm on ITV2 tonight, followed by sister show Big Brother Late And Live at 10pm.