Olivia Rodrigo reschedules Co-op Live arena gigs in Manchester

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo has rescheduled performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, more than a year after the gigs were cancelled because of a string of problems with the new venue.

The opening of the biggest indoor arena in the UK had been delayed a number of times before it was announced that Rodrigo, 21, could not go ahead with her Guts world tour on May 3 and 4 at the venue.

Organisers have since added the performances to the end of her tour on Monday June 30 and Tuesday July 1 2025.

The Co-op Live arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

The new dates have roused speculation that Rodrigo could form part of the bill at Glastonbury Festival, to take place at Worthy Farm from June 25 to 29.

Rodrigo performed her “biggest venue ever” in the Philippines earlier this month, which the star described as “the most special show and the most meaningful trip” as her great-grandfather emigrated from the Philippines to the US.

She is now on the Australian leg of the tour, before a string of shows in South America next March.

Vampire singer Rodrigo previously said she was “sooooo disappointed” that she was unable to perform in Manchester after “ongoing venue-related technical issues” at the Co-op Live arena.

Before her shows were postponed, the £365 million venue had already pushed back its opening show for the third time after part of its ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling during a soundcheck in early May.

The ventilation issue meant scheduled performances from Rodrigo and British band Keane were postponed, while a series of shows by Take That were moved to the AO Arena in Manchester.

Live music finally got under way as British band Elbow opened the venue on May 14.