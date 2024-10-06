Alan Titchmarsh to welcome ‘very confident and bright’ dog to Love Your Weekend

Alan Titchmarsh is to welcome a “very confident and bright” puppy named after him to ITV’s Love Your Weekend.

Nine-week-old Golden Retriever-Labrador cross puppy, Titch, will become a regular on the morning show after being introduced to viewers on Sunday, October 6.

Titch is in training to become a guide dog and will live with his trainers Alan and Jacqui Falder close to the show’s Hampshire set.

Titch will become a regular on the ITV1 show (Guide Dogs/PA)

Viewers will be able to follow the puppy’s progress on the show to raise awareness of the start of the Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal, held every October to mark the anniversary of the first guide dog partnerships in the UK in 1931.

Speaking about the new addition to his team, Titchmarsh, 75, said: “It’s such an honour to have such an important puppy named after me and support the Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal.

“Titch seems to be a very confident and bright little chap – I’m sure he’s got what it takes to become a guide dog someday. I’m looking forward to following his progress in the meantime.”

Titch will be one of 1,300 puppies beginning their training with the charity this year.

Love Your Weekend is a weekly magazine show which airs at 9.30am every Sunday on ITV1 and is also available on ITVX, the show features interviews with celebrity guests and countryside and gardening features.

Those wishing to support the Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal can do so by visiting its website www.guidedogs.org.uk/appeal.