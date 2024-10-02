Tilda Swinton and David Tennant among Bafta Scotland award nominees

Tilda Swinton, David Tennant and Shirley Henderson are among those nominated for this year’s Bafta Scotland awards, organisers have announced.

The comedy series Dinosaur leads the nominations with four, while the film Out Of Darkness has three.

Baby Reindeer, Girl, Is There Anybody Out There?, and Two Doors Down each receive two nominations.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday November 17.

David Tennant is up for a gong for his role in There She Goes (Ian West/PA)

Swinton and Henderson are nominated in the actress film category, for The Eternal Daughter and The Trouble With Jessica respectively, while Safia Oakley-Green is in the running for her role in Out Of Darkness.

Tennant is nominated for There She Goes in the actor television category, while others in the running are Khalid Abdalla for The Crown, Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer and Daniel Portman for Loch Henry (Black Mirror).

Speaking as nominations were announced on Wednesday, Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “Our nominations this year reflect the incredible output and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals whose craft and stories resonated with audiences in Scotland and around the world this past year.

“From first-time nominees to much-loved screen talent, it is so encouraging to see such a diverse range of nominees celebrated today.

“Congratulations to all and we look forward to celebrating our nominees and winners at the Bafta Scotland awards on Sunday November 17.”

Doon Mackichan and Elaine C Smith are in the running for the same award for their respective roles in Two Doors Down (PA)

In the actor film category, Lorn Macdonald is nominated for The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde, Stephen McMillan for The Lesson and Kit Young for Out Of Darkness.

Doon Mackichan is nominated for Two Doors Down in the actress television category, while Elaine C Smith is in the running for her part in the same show, with Ashley Storrie nominated for Dinosaur and Nicola Walker for Annika.

Gadd and Storrie are first-time dual Bafta nominees, with both nominated for their performances and writing in Baby Reindeer and Dinosaur respectively.

Nominations for the 15 competitive categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprised of industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.

Edith Bowman, who will host the ceremony, said: “It’s an absolute joy to be back hosting the Bafta Scotland awards. My favourite night of the year.

“Year after year, I am blown away by the creativity and talent on show and I can’t wait to celebrate them all on Sunday November 17.”

Nominees for the Bafta Scotland audience award, in partnership with Screen Scotland, will be announced on Friday October 11.

The audience award is the only Bafta Scotland award whose winner is voted for by the public.