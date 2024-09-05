Irish singer CMAT says she is going to see Oasis ‘three times’ next year

Irish singer CMAT has said she is going to see the Oasis reunion shows taking place across the UK and Ireland next year “three times”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed the Britpop band’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour last week by saying: “The great wait is over.”

Speaking ahead of the Mercury Prize ceremony on Thursday, CMAT, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, told the PA news agency: “I’m going to Oasis next year.”

“I’m going three times,” she added.

CMAT performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Michael Boyd/PA)

“I had to go to Dublin and Manchester, cause I used to live in Manchester.”

The singer also joked she did “terrible things” to get the tickets.

The 28-year-old from Dublin was nominated for the prestigious album of the year award for her second studio LP Crazymad, For Me.

The prize, which has previously been given to Little Simz, Alt-J and Dave, was this year awarded to indie rockers English Teacher for their debut offering, This Could Be Texas, which beat competition from the likes of Charli XCX and The Last Dinner Party.

On Wednesday, Oasis announced two new Wembley Stadium dates due to “phenomenal public demand” following the general sale.

The band will also be playing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Manchester’s Heaton Park, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park.

Applications for the ballot for new dates on September 27 and 28 will only be open to those who were unsuccessful in the initial Ticketmaster sale.

Many fans missed out on tickets for the general sale over the weekend as they battled website issues and being mislabelled as bots and some were left shocked by prices on Ticketmaster more than doubling from £148 to £355.