Filmmaker James Cameron reveals title of Avatar 3

James Cameron has announced the title of the new Avatar film, Fire And Ash.

The filmmaker made a surprise appearance at D23, the Disney fan event in California, alongside the film’s stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington to tease the third film set for 2025.

The science fiction epic comes after 2009’s Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water released in 2022.

“The new film is not what you expect, but definitely what you want,” Cameron told the 12,000-strong audience.

The 69-year-old said “we are not going to show footage today, it is too soon” but shared “cool concept art to tease your imagination” which featured the characters in the sky and surrounded by fire.

He also teased a new character that audiences will “love to hate”.

“There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes,” he said.

“You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you’ve never seen before.”

The film is set for release on December 19 2025.