PinkPantheress cancels 2024 tour dates to focus on ‘physical health’
The British singer said ‘it appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through’.
British star PinkPantheress has cancelled all tour dates scheduled in 2024, including opening slots on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour and Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour.
The Boy’s A Liar singer also cancelled scheduled performances at festivals including Field Day in Sydney, Australia; Summer Sonic in Japan; and III Points in Miami, America.
“It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” a statement on her Instagram story said.
“It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through.”
The 23-year-old singer, real name Victoria Walker, thanked US star Rodrigo for “giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows”.
She added: “I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once I return to health.”