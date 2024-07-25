Rob Burrow nominated for rising star gong at British Podcast Awards

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow who died last month after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease has been posthumously nominated for an award for hosting a BBC podcast.

The 41-year-old, who hosted Rob Burrow Seven, Meets…, has been nominated for the rising star award at the British Podcast Awards.

He used his eye-gaze machine to ask questions to guests including former footballer Rio Ferdinand and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes.

The award celebrates individuals with under two years of experience of podcasts.

The deadline for nominations was in May before he died, but it is understood that the judging panel still wanted to honour him.

Earlier in the month thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to the former Leeds Rhinos star during a private funeral service.

Among the other nominees, across 25 categories, are Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver for Miss Me?, comedian James Acaster for Springleaf, and DJ Annie Macmanus for Changes.

The winners will be revealed at a London ceremony in the autumn, hosted by comedian Marcus Brigstocke.

Lindsey Burrow, Rob Burrow, Maya Burrow and Macy Burrow arrive for the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Alongside the rising star category, there are awards for true crime, sport, parenting, news and current affairs, kids, history, and more.

Several podcasts have been nominated in multiple categories including Educating Daisy, hosted by actress Daisy May Cooper, and The News Agents, hosted by journalists Emily Maitlis, Lewis Goodall and Jon Sopel.

Elsewhere, Sidetracked with Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw has been nominated in the arts and culture category while George The Poet’s Have You Heard George’s Podcast? is nominated in the history category and for factual.

Lily Allen’s podcast with Miquita Oliver has been nominated for an award (Jeff Moore/PA)

The comedy category this year includes Kathy Burke’s Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake, Deborah Frances-White’s The Guilty Feminist, as well as Acaster’s Springleaf and Cooper’s Educating Daisy.

Among the podcasts nominated in the interview category are Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, and Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast which has seen him interview Dame Judi Dench and the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

This year the awards have introduced a best host category which includes nominees Dan Snow, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, and William Hanson and Jordan North.

The winners will be announced on Thursday September 26 at HERE at Outernet London.