Luke Thompson to look for his romantic match in season four of Bridgerton

Luke Thompson is set to be the central focus of the fourth season of Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

The British actor, 36, plays Benedict, the second Bridgerton child, who, despite having various flings across the Regency-set programme, is yet to settle down unlike some of his other family members.

Netflix teased on Tuesday: “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

A clip from the streaming giant also shows Oliver-nominated actor Thompson being told he is being fitted for a suit for “the masquerade ball” and him replying: “In that case, come on in.”

The words “Welcome to the marriage mart Mr Bridgeton” and “Benedict’s story is coming next season” also appear on screen.

During the third season, Benedict turned from his Bohemian ambition as a painter to enjoying the romantic company of both Lady Tilley Arnold, played by Black Sails star Hannah New, and their lover Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio).

Though, he rejected Lady Tilley wanting to have a “serious” relationship during the finale, the upcoming eight episodes will see him on the marriage mart, looking for a mysterious woman.

“Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself,” Thompson told Netflix’s fan site Tudum.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes said. “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way.

“He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Bridgerton stars Claudia Jessie and Luke Thompson (Lucy North/PA)

Similar to the books by American author Julia Quinn, each series has focused on each child from the prestigious Bridgerton family getting married.

Benedict’s younger brother Colin (Luke Newton) was wed to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and his sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) tied the knot with John Stirling (Victor Alli), Earl of Kilmartin, during season three.

In season two, Fellow Travelers actor Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, the 9th Viscount Bridgerton, and Sex Education star Simone Ashley as Kathani “Kate” became the focus, and the first instalment showcased the love story between Bafta Rising Star nominee Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

The Tudum website also reported that the Queen’s (Golda Rosheuvel) forgiveness of Penelope for being the secret gossip columnist Lady Whistledown may not last.

“It’ll never be just chill and quiet,” Newton said. “I can’t wait to see what happens with all that.”

The end of season three also saw Eloise (Claudia Jessie) accompany her sister Francesca to Scotland, along with John’s cousin, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).

“That was the courage that she needed to then be like, ‘I’m going to go to Scotland with my sister, forever third-wheeling,’” Jessie said.

Further details on the cast for season four will be shared at a later date, along with when it will be released.

Bridgerton season four will be filmed in London.