Eminem on course for UK number one album and single double

US rap star Eminem is on course for a UK number one album and single double this week.

The 51-year-old’s new album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), is currently outselling its nearest competition, Travis’s LA Times by three to one.

The album’s lead single Houdini is on course for its third week at number one.

Travis are on course for their highest charting LP in more than two decades (Michael Boyd/PA)

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has previously had 11 UK number one singles and 10 number one albums.

His latest LP is a concept album about alter ego Slim Shady, who featured in singles such as 1999’s My Name Is and 2000’s The Real Slim Shady.

All of this week’s top five albums are expected to be new releases, with Travis’s LA Times on course to become the band’s highest charting record in more than two decades.

Elsewhere, Hertfordshire singer-songwriter Griff is on track to see her debut album Vertigo reach number three, and Cat Burns is on course to see her debut, Early Twenties, reach number four.

Cigarettes After Sex are set to see their highest-ever charting album with X’s, which is expected to reach number five.

Griff is to see her debut album reach number three in the albums chart (Ian West/PA)

Following a deluxe reissue, John Lennon’s Mind Games is to reach a new chart peak of 10, some 51 years after it got to 13 on its original release.

Atlanta-born singer-songwriter Clairo is on course for her first-ever UK top 40 album with third studio release Charm, which is set to enter the albums chart at 12.

New York-born Cassandra Jenkins is also set to hit the top 40 for the first time, with her album My Light, My Destroyer on course to reach 15.

With the release of new single Funeral, Teddy Swims’ debut I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) has rebounded 31 places back into the top 40, while OneRepublic hope to secure a sixth top 40 LP with Artificial Paradise.