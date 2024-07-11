Stormzy, Charli XCX and Central Cee watch Wimbledon women’s semi-final

Rapper Stormzy and singer Charli XCX were at Centre Court on day 11 of the Wimbledon Championships.

Stormzy, 30, wearing a black bucket hat and dark T-shirt, was seated beside fellow London-born rapper Central Cee, who was wearing a long chain with the late Queen’s head and a woolly hat, as Croatian Donna Vekic battled Italian Jasmine Paolini for a place in Saturday’s final.

Charli XCX and Mabel pose for a selfie (John Walton/PA)

Just behind the two men was Charli XCX, who had Stormzy appear in her music video for The Boys, and singer Mabel, daughter of Sugababes record producer Cameron McVey.

Charli, 31, wore dark glasses as she clapped the players and posed for selfies with Mabel.

Stormzy with Kojey Radical (John Walton/PA)

Also in the crowd was Made In Chelsea star turned BBC Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing and his wife Sophie Habboo, who host a podcast together.

The event also saw actor Harry Collett, who plays Jacaerys Velaryon in House Of The Dragon, and Big Brother host AJ Odudu in the crowd.

Kojey Radical sitting beside Sabrina Elba (John Walton/PA)

Stormzy spoke to grime star and visual artist Kojey Radical, who was sitting near Sabrina Elba, model and wife of Luther star Idris Elba.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actress India Ria Amarteifio, Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft, singer Sir Cliff Richard, Madness frontman Graham “Suggs” McPherson and model Mia Regan were also in the grounds on the day.

The royal box hosted comedian and actor Rob Brydon, ITV journalist Robert Peston and tennis stars Billie Jean King, Annabel Croft and Ilana Kloss.