ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign

Rihanna has cast her partner ASAP Rocky and their two-year-old son RZA in her latest Savage X Fenty campaign.

The music superstar launched her classics line as part of the collection, featuring a variety of men’s boxers, briefs and tee-shirts, continuing the modelling career of her oldest son.

In the campaign photographs, RZA is sporting a black vest top and black briefs while sitting on the shoulders of his 35-year-old father, who was wearing a matching outfit.

A second picture features Rocky holding RZA in his arms with his back facing the camera, while his hair is braided to read the word “Dad”.

It marked another modelling job for RZA, who recently starred alongside his father in Bottega Veneta’s photography series Portraits Of Fatherhood, which also featured his 11-month-old brother Riot Rose.

Meanwhile in August 2023, Savage X Fenty introduced its first line of maternity wear and saw Rihanna using one of the nursing bras posing with baby RZA.

It comes months after Rihanna said that she wants to have more children, but is leaving it up to God to decide.

“I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she told the Interview magazine.

It also comes weeks after she supported Rocky during the debut of his AWGE runway collection American Sabotage at Paris Fashion Week.

The Barbadian singer was spotted filming the fashion collection with her phone during the catwalk show, which featured a variety of distressed clothing, layers of bandana, balaclavas and cargos.

Rocky is set to face a criminal trial in Los Angeles in October, after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.