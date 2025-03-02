Jacket made for cast and crew of James Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan causes a stir at Shropshire antiques centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rare piece of cinematic history, produced for the 1999 movie 'The World is Not Enough' starring Pierce Brosnan, has been spied at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town.

It's hoped that the jacket, which once belonged to those involved in the production of the movie, will prove popular with customers and James Bond fans.

Antiques centre staff member Kevin Sharp with the crew jacket

The jacket is said to be in perfect condition and has been given a price tag of £250.

The 1999 film was the 19th in the James Bond series and the third to star Pierce Brosnan as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

Directed by Michael Apted, the film's plot is centred around the murder of billionaire businessman Sir Robert King by terrorist Renard, with Bond assigned to protect King's daughter, Elektra.

Filming locations included Spain, France, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the UK, and the movie earned more than $361 million worldwide.

Given the current excitement surrounding the James Bond franchise over who will play the fictional character after Daniel Craig stepped away, the jacket is expected to attract a lot of attention and sell quickly.

Bridgnorth Antiques Centre owner John Ridgway is confident that the jacket will be a hit with visitors.

He said: "This fabulous jacket was made for the cast and crew of the film 'The World is Not Enough' and given the news circulating about the Bond franchise just now we’re sure it will attract a good deal of attention from customers.

"It’s in perfect condition and is surely a must for any Bond fan!"

The jacket offers a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of film history.

The Old Mill Antiques Centre is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm - be quick if you want to snap up this rare find.

