Boyband Five are back - find out when they are coming to the West Midlands

The group, made up of Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon, have performed as a four piece and with three of their original members following the band’s break-up, but have not fully reunited since splitting in 2001, when they were just a three-piece.

Five will embark on the 12-date Keep On Movin’ tour this year, stopping off at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Sunday, November 9.

The tour is starting at the Brighton Centre on Friday October 31 and running until Sunday November 16, when the group will play the tour’s final gig at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Along the way the band will also perform at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena and Manchester’s AO Arena.

Five announce their reunion

Speaking about the reunion, Robinson said: “This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it.

“Reconnecting as a five over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready.”

The band will treat their fans to some of their biggest hits during the shows including If Ya Gettin’ Down, Keep On Movin’ and We Will Rock You, a re-recording of the Queen song of the same name with Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Five will be supported by DJ Naughty Boy on the tour, with Love adding: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see the fans, it’s going to go off.

Jason "J" Brown, Abz Love, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon of Five, during a press conference to announce their reunion and the forthcoming.

“Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too, five bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let’s go.”

Formed in 1997, Five have sold more than 20 million records worldwide, with all 11 of their singles featuring in the top 10 of the UK singles chart, and they also had four UK top 10 albums.

The group has charted in almost 20 countries, and their reunion also comes 25 years after they won the Brit Award for best pop act in 2000.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, March 7 at 10am via www.itsfiveoffical.com, with an exclusive presale on Wednesday, March 5.

Five’s Keep On Movin’ tour in full:

Friday, October 31 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Saturday, November 1 – Bournemouth, BIC

Sunday, November 2 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, November 4 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, November 5 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Friday, November 7 – Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday, November 8 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday, November 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, November 11 – London, The O2

Friday, November 14 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 15 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sunday, November 16 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro