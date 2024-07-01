Almost 16 million tune in to watch England defeat Slovakia in extra time

Almost 16 million people tuned in to watch England’s dramatic extra-time victory over Slovakia to land a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, ITV has said.

The audience peaked when 18.4 million tuned in on ITV1 and ITVX on all devices to see England saved from an embarrassing exit from the tournament.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal prevented Gareth Southgate’s team from crashing out in the last 16.

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates with team-mates after scoring (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Three Lions fought back to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time, with Harry Kane sealing the win with a header.

From kick-off to final whistle, the match was watched by an average of 15.6 million people – with 66% of the available TV audience tuning into the coverage, according to overnight ratings.

The total ITV coverage, which started at 3.30pm, was watched by 11.3 million.

The extra time meant the England match was followed directly by Spain v Georgia on ITV1 and ITVX, which peaked with 8.9 million.