Cyndi Lauper announces UK and Europe farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper has announced she will bring her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to the UK and Europe in February next year.

The tour has been billed as the 71-year-old singer’s “first major run in a decade” in the UK and Europe, after she recently announced a US leg.

Lauper will play London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Birmingham before heading to Europe to play venues in Budapest, Lodz, Prague, Berlin, Dusseldorf and Paris.

Cyndi Lauper will also perform US dates this year (Ian West/PA)

The Time After Time singer will be joined by special guests who will be revealed at a later date.

The New York-born singer began her solo career in 1983, releasing the single Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, which shot to number two on the UK and US singles charts.

She had three more UK top 10 singles: Time After Time, I Drove All Night and Hey Now (Girls Just Wanna Have Fun), a 1994 reissue of her debut.

Lauper has also had two top 10 UK albums, 1989’s A Night To Remember and 1994’s Twelve Deadly Sins… And Then Some.

She will begin the tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 8, before playing Manchester’s Co-Op Live, London’s O2 Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

The UK leg of the tour will finish on February 16 at Belfast’s SSE Arena, before Lauper moves on to mainland Europe, starting at the Sportarena in Budapest and finishing at the Accor Arena in Paris on February 28.

It was announced earlier this month that the US tour will run from October to December, including dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

Tickets for the UK and Europe dates will go on general sale on Friday at 10am.