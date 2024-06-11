Food bank charity ‘thrilled’ by Taylor Swift donation

A food bank charity has said they were “thrilled” to receive a donation from US singer Taylor Swift, during her weekend of sellout shows in the Scottish capital.

The Edinburgh Food Project, which runs seven food banks in the city, said they had agreed not to reveal the value of Swift’s donation but said it would make a big difference to the more than 6,000 people they currently support each year.

They also applauded Swift’s “positivity” at a time when so many people are struggling to get by.

Edinburgh Food Project director, Bethany Biggar, said: “We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh.

“Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity.”

The charity also posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, thanking Swift “for supporting the food banks”, along with a link for people to make donations of £13.

Swift has said 13 is her lucky number which she used to write on her hand before concerts, leading to some fans doing the same.

City Council leader Cammy Day also estimated that the singer’s three Edinburgh shows, which saw hundreds of thousands of “Swifties” descend on the Scottish capital, generated “tens of millions of pounds” for the local economy.

He said: “Edinburgh truly has given Taylor Swift and her hundreds of thousands of fans visiting the Capital from across the globe this weekend a spectacular welcome.

“From everything I have seen so far the atmosphere across the city has been one of fun and celebration as Swifties travelled around having The Best Day until it was Time to Go home.

“And the event is expected to have injected tens of millions of pounds into our city’s economy.”

The UK leg of Swift’s blockbuster Eras tour, which has been estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy, moves on to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

She will then play three nights in Dublin and, after a host of shows in Europe, will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.