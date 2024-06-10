Taylor Swift: Edinburgh crowd at Eras tour blew me away

Taylor Swift has said her Scottish fans “blew me away” after playing three sold-out gigs in Edinburgh as part of her epic Eras tour.

The US superstar took to the stage at Murrayfield Stadium saying it was “the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history”.

Sharing a string of photos from the shows on Instagram, she wrote: “Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend.

“Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home.

“Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!”

A crowd of nearly 73,000 attended the gigs in Edinburgh before Swift moves on to Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin for the UK and Irish leg of the tour.

During her first show in Edinburgh on Friday, she told the crowd she had not been able to play in Scotland for almost a decade and was “wondering what it’s going to be like”.

She revealed that ahead of going on stage she was told: “We’ve checked this 20 times and this is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history.”

“Thank you Edinburgh for welcoming a lass to your city,” she added.

The billionaire singer-songwriter made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.

Swift’s new revamped setlist for the UK and European dates has seen her cut several songs to showcase music from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, including But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

US pop-punk band Paramore, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, warmed up for Swift at Edinburgh and are set to support her across all the UK dates.

She will next play three nights in a row at Anfield Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

This will be followed by one show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 18 and then three back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley from June 21 to 23.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is also set to host the singer-songwriter for three nights and after a host of shows in Europe, she will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.