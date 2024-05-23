Outnumbered to return to BBC for festive special

Family sitcom Outnumbered will return to the BBC for the first time in eight years for a Christmas special.

The hit series about the Brockman family ran from 2007 to 2014 on BBC One and will now return for a one-off festive episode this year.

The most recent episode was a Christmas special in 2016.

The special, starring Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, alongside all the show’s former child actors, will see parents Sue and Peter gather their family together to try to celebrate a traditional Christmas.

Written and directed by the show’s creators, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, it will follow the action in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they come to terms with the challenges of parenting their adult children.

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy described the show as “one of the crown jewels of British sitcoms”.

He added: “We’re so grateful to Guy, Andy, Hat Trick, and the cast for dusting it off and putting it back on display.”

Dennis said: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again”.

The 62-year-old Mock the Week panellist added: “Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Co-creator Hamilton added: “It’s a very exciting prospect to be revisiting the Brockman family – older, but not necessarily wiser – as they steer a path through the perils of Christmas and the rapids of modern-day family life.”

The episode of the award-winning comedy will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.