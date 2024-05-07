Johnny Logan pays tribute to fellow two-time Eurovision winner Loreen in Malmo

Johnny Logan has paid tribute to his fellow two-time Eurovision Song Contest champion by singing Loreen’s Euphoria at Malmo Arena.

Loreen, who was crowned for a second time in Liverpool with Tattoo, first won the competition in 2012 for Sweden with Euphoria.

Sweden entrant Loreen celebrates winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

Irish winner Logan had a full orchestra as he opted to make the lyrics more emotional and was greeted by applause from the audience.

The 69-year-old singer, who was born in Australia and grew up in Ireland, triumphed at the contest in both 1980 and 1987 with What’s Another Year and Hold Me Now.

Loreen is the first woman to have won the competition twice.

Logan was one of the interval acts as the first semi final on Tuesday saw Irish singer Bambie Thug compete along with the Ukraine entrants Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil.