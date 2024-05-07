British stars Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne support sustainability at Met Gala

British stars Ed Sheeran, Cara Delevingne and FKA Twigs were supporting sustainability on the Met Gala carpet wearing “lab-grown diamonds” from Stella McCartney.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran was invited to his first Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York by British designer McCartney who was looking for someone “British, kickass, fun, beautiful, chic, epic, and iconic”.

The Thinking Out Loud singer was wearing a McCartney-designed baby blue tux “to match his eyes”, as he celebrated his wife Cherry Seaborn’s birthday: “Stella said just come with me and now here I am,” he said.

Ed Sheeran attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, said Sheeran was wearing lab-grown diamonds and vegan shoes.

“We’re bringing sustainability, we’re bringing innovation, we’re saving the animals,” she told Vogue on the carpet.

While model Delevingne wore McCartney-designed jeweled body armour encrusted with lab-grown diamonds.

Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The chainmail hooded piece was paired with a white fitted skirt, while British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs was also “dripping in Stella McCartney diamonds which are lab-grown”.

Meanwhile Italian designer Donatella Versace dressed British actor Jude Law and Irish actor Andrew Scott for the Met Gala – both of whom have starred in different iterations of a story about career criminal Tom Ripley.

Law played Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 original The Talented Mr Ripley opposite Matt Damon, while Scott starred in the 2024 series remake titled Ripley.

Andrew Scott, from left, Donatella Versace, and Jude Law attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Other British stars on the carpet included Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, wearing the first custom made dress from former Spice Girl singer Victoria Beckham – whose son Brooklyn attended the event.

While actress Lily James, who played Cinderella in the 2015 film, appeared in an Erdem light pink gown featuring a long train and trouser hooks to easily pull off the train, according to Vogue.

The dress was embroidered with black flowers, said to represent fans throwing flowers onto a theatre stage.

Lily James attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The outfit from British model Naomi Campbell was a nod to the theme wearing a water-inspired custom Burberry fringe dress, while singer Rita Ora was also channeling sustainability with her Met Gala Marni ensemble – which she said was “really heavy”.

Appearing on the carpet alongside her new husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, Ora said: “All of these beads really age back to the first and second century BC, some are older than anyone on this planet.

“(They come from) North Africa, Europe, the teams searched really far to find such individual beads so it’s really special.”

Taika Waititi, left, and Rita Ora attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile British singer Charli XCX was wearing “t-shirts crafted from the 1950s, 60s and 70s” to the Met Gala from designer Marni.

“I just wanted to take a staple piece, everybody has their favourite white t-shirt … I love how over time white t-shirts become more comfortable the more they get disheveled so why not make a gown from them,” she said.

Eddie Redmayne, who has just been nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in the Broadway production of Cabaret, also appeared at the event in a matching Steve O Smith ensemble with his wife Hannah Bagshawe.