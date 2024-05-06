UK’s Olly Alexander more likely to finish with no points than win – betting firm

The UK’s Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Olly Alexander has more chance of finishing with the dreaded “nul points” than winning the competition in Malmo, Sweden, according to a top bookmaker.

The singer, 33, is hoping to win with the disco-infused Dizzy but faces tough competition from Baby Lasagna’s infectious Rim Tim Tagi Dim, who has been placed as the favourite to hold the trophy on Saturday by Coral Bookmakers.

Baby Lasagna top the betting at 2/1 to be crowned the winners this year, while the UK is an outsider at 66/1 to manage it.

“It has been one-way traffic for Croatia ahead of the opening semi-final this week. Many punters believe Croatia will win Saturday’s final where they are now the favourites to prevail ahead of Switzerland,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“We are not expecting it to be a great night for Olly Alexander, as the UK is more likely to finish with zero points than win the competition, according to our odds.”

Alexander, also an actor who starred in the critically acclaimed TV show It’s A Sin, is at 7/1 to finish in last place and 20/1 to score zero points.

Switzerland’s Nemo with The Code, an operatic-dance mix, is being given 3/1 odds while Ukraine’s duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with the religious infused Teresa & Maria have been given 7/2 to chances.