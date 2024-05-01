Lupita Nyong’o and feline friend pose while promoting A Quiet Place: Day One

Actress Lupita Nyong’o posed with a feline friend while promoting horror movie A Quiet Place: Day One.

The 41-year-old, known for her roles in 12 Years A Slave (2013) and Us (2019), was pictured alongside her furry co-star Schnitzel the cat, who she can be seen carrying in the film’s trailer.

The pair were also joined by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, who debuted a shaved head at the event in London.

Lupita Nyong’o and cat Schnitzel during a photocall for A Quiet Place: Day One (Ian West/PA)

Oscar winner Nyong’o opted to wear a baby pink suit paired with silver accessories while Schnitzel the cat donned a black bow.

Elsewhere, Quinn, 30, looked smart in a brown crepe-textured suit jacket with a brown shirt and beige trousers.

Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn and Schnitzel the cat (Ian West/PA)

The suspense-filled post-apocalyptic movie serves as a prequel to the films A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

In the trailer for the forthcoming film, Nyong’o appears after the text “Day One” flashes on screen and is seen carrying a cat on a busy street before beams of light flood the sky.

Joseph Quinn (Ian West/PA)

The action-filled teaser also shows Quinn, Nyong’o and Schnitzel being pursued by a number of monsters.

The first two A Quiet Place films followed the Abbott family as they fought for survival in a world where most humans had been killed by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

Lupita Nyong’o wore a baby pink suit (Ian West/PA)

Husband and wife duo John Krasinski, known for his role in sitcom The Office, and The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt, played married couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott.

The trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One follows a new set of characters at a time when the invasion first gripped the world.