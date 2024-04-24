Taylor Swift’s album breaks new record with one billion plays on Spotify

A new album by global superstar Taylor Swift has broken a new record after it was played more than one billion times on Spotify.

The US singer, who released The Tortured Poets Department last week, had already become the first Spotify artist to have 300 million streams in a single day.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Spotify said on Wednesday: “On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

“The album has surpassed one billion streams since release.”

The singer-songwriter, 34, had previously broken other Spotify records by becoming the first female artist on the music listening site to reach 100 million monthly listeners in August 2023.

Swift’s Midnights, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic, was the most streamed album in the UK for 2023.

The Tortured Poets Department, her highly anticipated 11th studio album, includes collaborations with Florence And The Machine and Post Malone and her song titles and lyrics appear to refer to some of her ex-flames.

Swift was also named 2023’s biggest-selling global recording artist by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time earlier this year.