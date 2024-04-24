Game Of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham criticises people ‘ignoring’ Gaza

The internet “will not forget” those who did not express support for Palestinians, Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham has said.

The Irish actor said he had been participating in pro-Palestinian solidarity campaigns for 30-40 years.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, he said many people in the industry have told him that they respect his campaigning but added: “What concerns me is that the people who do care and are not doing anything are, in my opinion, worse than the people who don’t care.

“That it sits well with them, they can ignore it.”

Asked if he made pleas to other actors to join the campaign, Cunningham said he could not speak for anyone else.

However, he warned: “The internet doesn’t forget. When this comes around, when the ICJ (International Court of Justice) and ICC (International Criminal Court) hopefully do their work honourably, it is going to come out.

“And the people who didn’t talk – it is not going to be forgotten.

“It’s livestreamed this genocide – and the option to say you didn’t know is not an option.

“You did know and you did nothing, you stayed quiet.

“I need to be able to look in the mirror and that’s why I speak.”