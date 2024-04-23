Spencer Matthews: Marathon challenge will push me after struggle with alcohol

Reality star Spencer Matthews has said he wants to “push myself and test myself” as he takes on a world record attempt after struggling with alcohol issues.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, is embarking on a mission to run 30 marathons in 30 days in the desert, for a total of 1,266km, and said he wants to prove “anyone can do interesting things”.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve done a few of these ultras before. It’s a love/hate thing, but I was looking to do more.

“I’ve always been really curious about how far the mind and body can go and I really wanted to design and create a challenge that would be a ‘world first’, so this would be a world record if achieved.”

Discussing the temperature when he embarks on the fundraising challenge, he said: “It’s going to be in the mid-40Cs.

“It has to be 100% on sand. If my feet leave sand at any point, that marathon for that day is then void, and for it to be a world record, the 30 have to be consecutive.

“I’m working with incredible people and a local team in Jordan and who will design the route ahead of being there.

“But the entire 1,266km has to be on sand which, of course, makes it that bit harder.”

Matthews has previously spoken about his decision to go sober, saying drinking too much was taking a toll on his health.

Asked how he is mentally preparing for the challenge, Matthews, who is married to TV star Vogue Williams, said: “It’s the time away from family as well – my wife is just over there [in the studio]. I honestly feel like I learn an awful lot about myself when I do these sorts of things.

“I’m interested in understanding how far I can push myself. It’s not too long ago that doing any running of any kind would have been difficult.

“I’ve struggled with problems with alcohol in my life and I am keen to push myself and test myself but also draw attention to the fact that anyone can do interesting things if they set their mind to it.”

Matthews and Williams have three children.