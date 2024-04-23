90210 stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling recall how friendship broke down

Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling have recalled how their friendship dissipated during their time on the hit show.

The pair, who shot to fame in the US teen drama in the 1990s, said they did a “lot of laughing” for two seasons of the programme “until we didn’t”, Doherty said.

“We were best friends, sisters, hard-core sisters. If you were late, I was late, if I was late, you were late because we were always together,” the actress said on her Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast.

“We had a ridiculous amount of fun. I remember we both got boyfriends that ended up being friends and they weren’t great, they were not good, both had a lot of issues.

“One minute we were friends and one minute we weren’t.”

Spelling, whose father Aaron Spelling produced Beverly Hills, 90210, agreed that she was often easily swayed.

Doherty, 53, said: “It was very frustrating for me because I always used to tell you, Tor, have an opinion, you’re smart, you’re funny, you’re talented.

“I loved you and I respected you and I wanted you to believe in yourself as much as I believed in you.”

The pair agreed that they started “drifting apart” after a trip to Mexico with their boyfriends, but it was the culmination of several incidents which led to their friendship dissipating.

In the series, Doherty played Brenda Walsh who moved to Beverly Hills from middle America with her twin brother Brandon, until she was written out of the show at the end of series four – while Spelling played Donna Martin on the show.

“I still can’t speak up for myself sometimes at 50,” Spelling said.

The American actress, also known for Scary Movie 2 and her spells on reality TV shows, is in divorce proceedings with actor Dean McDermott – with whom she has five children.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 series from 1990 to 2000, and made household names of Doherty and Spelling, alongside their co-stars Luke Perry, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green.